Dust off that resume! A job fair is happening in Vancouver next month

Job seekers — dust off that resume because a job fair happening in downtown Vancouver next month.

The fair is hosted by the Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) Career Zone on Wednesday, July 5.

While the Career Zone is a youth employment centre that supports jobseekers between the ages of 15 and 30, “this hiring fair is open to jobseekers of any age,” YWCA said.

The companies that are participating so far are:

Para Space Landscaping

Nurse Next Door

PNE

Teacher on wheels

Langara College

YWCA said last year, the job fair attracted about 130 and 250 people and more than 40 offer letters were sent out.

To register for the event sign up on Eventbrite.

Summer Hiring Fair

Date: Wednesday, July 5

Hours: 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Address: Career Zone 2nd floor, 1256 Granville Street Vancouver, BC V6Z 1M4