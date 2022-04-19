City of Vancouver is hiring for so many jobs and some pay up to $109K

Time for a new role? The City of Vancouver is hiring right now, and you could make up to $109,000 per year if you land a job.

The City is looking to fill dozens of roles for departments like Parks, Recreation, and Culture and Engineering Services.

Here are some jobs you can apply for at the City of Vancouver that will look great on your resume:

1. Kitchen Volunteer Leader

Salary: $25.86 to $30.29 per hour

Who Should Apply: If you love to cook and teach, this role is for you. The Kitchen Volunteer Leader role is hands-on, and responsibilities include cooking meals for up to 170 each day while also providing support, training, skills, and supervision to volunteers and junior staff helping with food production. Job-seekers with culinary training and food service experience should apply for this role, where you’ll use industrial kitchen equipment, follow food safety standards, and nutritional guidelines to feed hungry folks.

Apply here

2. Community Recreation Supervisor

Salary: $87,542 to $109,417 per year

Who Should Apply: If you are high-energy, capable of leading a large team, and know how to run all kinds of programming for public recreation facilities, then this role at Trout Lake Community Centre is perfect for you. There’s a fitness centre, gymnasium, ice rink, meeting and event space, and licensed childcare that will be under your purview, so you’ll want to have demonstrated experience supervising staff, managing a budget, and developing a community.



Apply here

3. Office Support Clerk III (Animal Services)

Salary: $26.87 to $31.56 per hour

Who Should Apply: This role in the Animal Services Department is perfect for dog lovers. You’ll be responsible for processing forms and documents like dog licence applications and renewals, animal impound forms, and adoption applications. There are lots of clerical responsibilities, and you’ll have to process incoming mail and emails, and run frontline customer service and reception, but there are not a ton of hard qualifications for this role, so it seems like a good junior role for the right fit!

Apply here

4. Utility Maintenance Worker I (Pools)

Salary: $25.86 to $30.29 per hour

Who Should Apply: Don’t see yourself sitting at a desk five days a week? This role is ideal for you because you’ll be travelling around the city helping to maintain buildings, especially helping to service and maintain the city’s many swimming pools and recreational facilities. You’ll need some skills, including certifications, and you’ll need to have wide availability.

Apply here

5. Access to Water Coordinator

Salary: $34.23 to $40.29 per hour

Who Should Apply: If you are passionate about human rights, this role is for you because you’ll help improve access to clean drinking water. You’ll also support efforts to educate the public on the high quality of Vancouver’s drinking water by coordinating, directing and administering the Access to Water Program.

Apply here

6. Business Analyst – Parking Innovation

Salary: $87,542 to $109,417

Who Should Apply: This role is perfect for a critical thinker who wants to shape the city. You’ll be part of creating new solutions for parking planning, operations, and curb management. If you have a background in Computer Science, Engineering, or Business Administration with five years of experience as a Project Manager or something similar, this could be a great role.

Apply here

Didn’t see the right fit? You can check out all open roles with the City of Vancouver online.