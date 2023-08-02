12 companies hiring over 269 positions in Vancouver this August

Did you come back from your summer vacation and still feel like you’re not in the right role? Don’t worry, there are plenty of career opportunities for you here in Vancouver. From innovative companies and respected industry names to civic institutions and more, you’ll find an intriguing role on this list that’s right for you.

Here are a few exceptional places to work looking to add to their teams this month.

YVR is more than just an airport. The airport is a leader and trailblazer for change and innovation, at the forefront of doing the right thing and doing it well. YVR ranks among the top 20 Best Airports in the World and has been awarded Best Airport Staff in North America – an honour that’s attributed to the ongoing contributions from the best teams and partners. Join YVR to see what this means for you. Jobs: YVR has full-time opportunities available across all of its departments including Human Resources, Airfield Operations, Culture, Facilities Maintenance, and more. Whatever your background and wherever you’re from, you belong at YVR. Join now and be a part of a world-class team!

days a week, depending on your role.

If getting paid to travel was ever your dream job, it could now be a reality with the opportunity from Emirates. The Dubai-based airline is hiring passionate individuals who are keen to help deliver impeccable service to its travellers as part of the multinational cabin crew team. Jobs: Emirates is hiring cabin crew to join its airline.

Tax-free salary, free accommodations in Dubai, and more. More: Emirates is holding a job fair on August 11 at the Hilton Vancouver Metrotown. It is expected to fill up quickly, and the Emirates recommends that you pre-register on its website for a “smoother experience.”

Aritzia is a design house with an innovative global platform. Aritzia’s team is made up of creators and purveyors of Everyday Luxury, and it’s home to an extensive portfolio of exclusive brands for every function and individual aesthetic. Aritzia is about good design, quality materials, and timeless style — all with the well-being of people and the planet in mind. Founded in 1984 in Vancouver, Aritzia prides itself on creating immersive and highly personalized shopping experiences on its website and in its more than 100 boutiques throughout North America to everyone, everywhere. Jobs: Aritzia is hiring hundreds of fashion lovers for its upcoming warehouse sale in Vancouver including general associates, team leads, wrappers, and cashiers.

Flexible scheduling and special access to the sale before or after shifts. More: You can check the job and apply online.

Spirit is the premier destination for all things Halloween, offering one-stop shopping for everything from costumes to décor and party goods to accessories. Jobs: Spirit is hiring sales associates and store managers in Vancouver.

Competitive pay, a premium pay incentive program, a flexible schedule, and a 30% discount on all Spirit Halloween purchases all season long. More: You can learn more about open roles and apply online.

Who: Both the City and District of North Vancouver are looking to hire, and there are plenty of great opportunities that will

there are many open roles available, some with little to no experience required and others require skills and certifications. Perks: Working for the City or the District comes with great perks and benefits. At the City, employees get extended health benefits, a municipal pension plan, and more. At the District, employees get professional development opportunities, access to wellness services, and employee recognition programs.

Who: The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is hiring for several civilian jobs.

The RCMP is hiring for the following roles in BC 911 police dispatcher, Administrative positions (temporary), and Major Case Management (MCM) information processor. Perks: Lifetime pension, paid training and continuing education, competitive compensation package, extended health, and maternity and parental benefits.

Who: Canada Post delivers billions of items to Canadians each year – and you can be a big part of making this happen. As a temporary, on-call delivery agent (also known as a letter carrier), you’ll be the face of Canada Post in your community and make sure customers and businesses get the mail and parcels they’re waiting for.

Canada Post is hiring on-call Letter Carriers in Vancouver. Perks: Canada Post offers competitive pay, classroom and on-the-job training, and opportunities for permanent employment.

Who: The City of Vancouver is always hiring and if you’re looking for a meaningful career where you can have a positive impact on your community, then you should apply today.

There are more than 50 open roles across different departments including administration, engineering services, parks, recreation, and culture, corporate services, community and social development, and more. Perks: The City of Vancouver provides employees with competitive salaries, comprehensive benefits packages, and opportunities for career development and professional advancement.

