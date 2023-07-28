Emirates airline is hiring in Vancouver and the jobs have some epic perks

If getting paid to travel was ever your dream job, it could now be a reality with the opportunity from Emirates to become part of the cabin crew on its airline.

Firstly, you get to live in the bustling cosmopolitan city of Dubai in furnished accommodation paid for by the airline.

The airline even offers exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai so you can truly enjoy the city during your work breaks.

If the luxury holiday-style benefits weren’t already great, Emirates also offers benefits including a tax-free salary, free transport to and from work, and medical coverage.

Lastly, no cabin crew job would be complete without the amazing concessional travel benefits. If you join the Emirates cabin crew, you could receive exclusive discounts for you, your friends, and your family to all destinations that the airline flies to. It flies to six continents, by the way.

It almost sounds too good to be true.

If this sounds like a job you want to apply for, here’s what the hiring team is looking for.

Ideal candidates will have confidence in safety procedures and will be able to take charge when it comes to managing aircraft services and security. Don’t worry if you haven’t done much of this before, they provide training.

All you need to do is attend the open day with a current curriculum vitae (CV) in English, and a recent photograph. Remember to dress according to the business attire dress code to maximize your chances.

It is expected to fill up quickly and the Emirates recommends that you pre-register on its website for a “smoother experience.”