City and District of North Vancouver hiring for lots of well-paying jobs

If you’re looking for a new job and potentially a change of scenery, you might want to peek at some of the jobs offered by both the District and the City of North Vancouver.

Both regions are offering both permanent and temporary full and part-time jobs, and considering that the jobs available are city jobs, they pay pretty well.

Available jobs are also being offered to those from various backgrounds with a range of experience.

Over at the City of North Vancouver, many jobs are available for those without degrees, but some also require higher education.

One of the available positions the City is looking to fill is for an office support clerk.

The temporary full-time position pays up to $30.94 per hour and requires some experience in office-related software like Microsoft Office and the ability to deal with the public courteously.

The City is also looking for a full-time city clerk. Glassdoor estimates that the position pays up to $65,000 per year. Applicants require a bachelor’s degree.

If you’re interested in a position relating to policing, the North Van RCMP is looking for a communications operator, and the role pays up to $36.39 per hour.

“This work requires a high degree of operational speed and accuracy, the use of sound judgment and the ability to work in a stressful environment,” reads the job posting.

For a complete list of city jobs, click here.

Many available positions at the District of North Vancouver pertain to skilled trades.

One role that doesn’t is the community service clerk position, which pays up to $30.94 an hour.

Another position that doesn’t come with many requirements is the library assistant position, which pays up to $23.39 per hour plus 12% instead of benefits.

You can find a complete list of District positions here.