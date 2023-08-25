Slothfuls is a fun yet peaceful place for frozen treats in Burnaby

There are plenty of uniquely themed restaurants and treat shops around Metro Vancouver, but an ice cream shop with a sloth theme? That’s one we haven’t heard before.

Slothfuls Ice Cream is the new concept by the bubble tea shop formerly known as Teapressu.

Located at 5242 Kingsway in Burnaby, we just had to know the story behind the new Slothfuls concept and had a few questions for its staff, mainly, why sloths?

“To us, sloths embody the art of relaxation and mindfulness,” Nancy Li, a representative of Slothfuls tells Dished. “They teach us to find joy in the present moment and to appreciate life’s simple wonders. Just as sloths savour each leaf they eat, we want our customers to savour every scoop of ice cream and every sip of bubble tea.”

Along with the slow, graceful nature of sloths, Slothfuls hopes to provide a calm space that lets people escape from the hustle and bustle of the city and “enjoy life’s sweetest pleasures” in a leisurely way.

Slothfuls offers a range of ice cream flavours, all of which are made on-site with the finest ingredients, which are sourced locally whenever possible.

“Our innovative continuous churning machine whips up delectable ice cream right in front of you, from scratch to ready-to-serve in just 15 minutes,” Li shares.

Flavours include classics like creamy mango, strawberry, and Earl Grey, as well as more playful flavours like Uji Matcha, Hokkaido milk, Rich Black Sesame, and Supreme Oolong.

Slothfuls continues to serve bubble tea too, which is made with premium tea leaves and available in a range of options, from fresh fruit to creamy milk tea.

Aside from the guiding philosophy behind Slothfuls, the sloth theme also comes through in the decor, which includes a wall of greenery and cute sloth character branding.

Li says, “Slothfuls is more than just an ice cream and bubble tea store; it’s a mindset, a sanctuary, and a celebration of life’s unhurried moments.”

Slothfuls

Address: 5242 Kingsway, Burnaby

Instagram