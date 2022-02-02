KFC just dropped its "biggest sandwich yet" for Valentine's Day

Ever dreamed of cuddling up with a mouthwatering chicken sammy? Well, now you can with this limited-edition KFC Chicken Sandwich Snuggler.

It’s their biggest sandwich yet, but you can’t bite your teeth into it. This larger-than-life, three-foot pillow shaped like a massive KFC chicken sandwich is available for $99.99.

“We set a new standard for modern comfort food with the introduction of our KFC Chicken Sandwich last year,” said Nick Chavez, chief marketing officer for KFC US.

“Now fans can snuggle up with the sandwich they love the most thanks to our KFC Chicken Sandwich Snuggler!”

You might also like: 4 Valentine's Day-themed treats to devour this month in Canada

Chipotle to continue with big Canadian expansion plans in 2022

4 amazing Lunar New Year-themed treats to get across Canada

The fast-food giant teamed up with Pillow Pets to bring the idea to life.

Unfortunately, it’s not available in Canada at the moment — only in the US for a short time.

This gives comfort food a whole new meaning.