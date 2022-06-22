Special weather statement: Vancouver will see temperatures higher than 30°C this weekend

Get your tank tops out — it’s about to get sweltering hot in Vancouver this weekend, with temperatures forecast to hit the low 30s.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement in anticipation of the first hot stretch of summer along the south coast.

This heat event will begin on Friday, with inland temperatures reaching the upper 20°C mark.

Through the weekend, all the way into Tuesday, temperatures above 30°C will heat up certain areas during the day, but you can expect cooler nights with temperatures in the mid teens.

The affected areas are:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

Environment Canada says this could heighten the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Snowmelt will also lead to increased stream flows, and water run-off is possible.

“Although heat is expected, bodies of water still remain cool for this time of year and may pose a risk of hypothermia when exposed to cold water for a prolonged period of time,” the weather agency warned.

After Tuesday, the weather will begin to normalize and cool up again.