You never know which celebrity you’re going to run into next on the streets of Vancouver, or in its restaurants – there’s always something being filmed in Hollywood North, and hungry stars have got to eat.
Avengers and How I Met Your Mother fans would be delighted to know that Cobie Smulders was just spotted popping by Hobbs Pickles, a New York-style pickle shop located in Granville Island Market.
Smulders is originally from Vancouver, so she’s no stranger to Granville Island and all the local and artisan food it has to offer.
Staff at Hobbs Pickles even had a chance to snap a picture with the star, shared on the business’ Instagram account on Wednesday morning.
During her visit to Vancouver, Smulders also had a chance to check out a Canucks preseason game – which makes sense, as she’s long been known as a “superfan” of her home team.
So now we know that Smulders has at least two loves: the Canucks and a really good artisan pickle.