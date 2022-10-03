FoodRestaurants & BarsFood News

Jason Momoa spotted on late-night Subway run in Vancouver (VIDEO)

Oct 3 2022, 11:35 pm
DFree/Shutterstock

You never know who you might run into in Hollywood North, and folks grabbing a late-night snack at a Vancouver spot may have gotten one of the biggest star spottings of the year.

Jason Momoa was captured on TikTok lining up for a sandwich at Subway, according to user masonkeira.

The series of videos chronicles the user spotting the Aquaman star in line at the custom sandwich chain, hashtagging one TikTok with #vancouver.

@masonkeira #jasonmomoa #vancouver ♬ The Home Depot Beat – The Home Depot

@masonkeira Replying to @Maureen ♬ Creepy Violins – Apollo Nove

It’s not incredibly clear what is happening in these videos, but one thing is obvious — the Dune actor is ready for a sando.

Momoa is no stranger to epic Vancouver eats. The superstar has been spotted dining out and about in town several times over the years in establishments such as Marutama Ra-men and Cioppino’s Mediterranean Grill in Yaletown.

