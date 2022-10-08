SportsHockeyCuratedCanucksCelebrities

Superfan Cobie Smulders makes appearance at Canucks preseason game

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Oct 8 2022, 5:43 pm
Superfan Cobie Smulders makes appearance at Canucks preseason game
@Canucks/Twitter

You might know Cobie Smulders as an actor from the Marvel movies or from How I Met Your Mother, but the Canucks know her as a superfan.

Smulders was at Rogers Arena in Vancouver attending a preseason game against the Arizona Coyotes, and she showed her enthusiasm for her favourite hockey team.

Rocking a Henrik Sedin Canucks jersey, Smulders was not shy when the camera panned over to her.

The friendly actor stood up and waved at the camera and crowds as the announcer pointed her out to the rink.

On How I Met Your Mother, Smulders’s character Robin Scherbatsky was obsessed with the Canucks. It turns out, the actor’s real-life fandom inspired her character. In 2011, she told Canucks.com that she’s been a fan her whole life, and even had a soft spot for Pavel Bure.

“I do remember going to one game and our seats were like right on the rail and I kept trying to high-five Bure,” she said.

“I couldn’t have loved him more, he was a handsome man playing a fun sport to watch, that was a good combination for me in my tween years.”


Even as an adult, Smulders still makes it to games to cheer on the Canucks.

And what a great preseason game it was for Canucks fans as they beat the Coyotes 4-0.

Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Curated
+ Canucks
+ Celebrities
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.