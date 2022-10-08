Superfan Cobie Smulders makes appearance at Canucks preseason game

You might know Cobie Smulders as an actor from the Marvel movies or from How I Met Your Mother, but the Canucks know her as a superfan.

Smulders was at Rogers Arena in Vancouver attending a preseason game against the Arizona Coyotes, and she showed her enthusiasm for her favourite hockey team.

Rocking a Henrik Sedin Canucks jersey, Smulders was not shy when the camera panned over to her.

How We Met One of Our Biggest Canucks Fans Hi, @CobieSmulders 👋 pic.twitter.com/yfCo4hBj0F — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 8, 2022

The friendly actor stood up and waved at the camera and crowds as the announcer pointed her out to the rink.

On How I Met Your Mother, Smulders’s character Robin Scherbatsky was obsessed with the Canucks. It turns out, the actor’s real-life fandom inspired her character. In 2011, she told Canucks.com that she’s been a fan her whole life, and even had a soft spot for Pavel Bure.

“I do remember going to one game and our seats were like right on the rail and I kept trying to high-five Bure,” she said.

“I couldn’t have loved him more, he was a handsome man playing a fun sport to watch, that was a good combination for me in my tween years.”



Even as an adult, Smulders still makes it to games to cheer on the Canucks.

And what a great preseason game it was for Canucks fans as they beat the Coyotes 4-0.