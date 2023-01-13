It seems to be the season for restaurant makeovers, and the latest destination with a whole new look is none other than Coast Restaurant.

The iconic downtown seafood dining destination is celebrating two decades of deliciousness by unveiling a top-to-bottom refresh.

Coast, a Glowbal Restaurant Group concept, has maintained itself as a true staple for seafood fare in Vancouver.

“We’re excited to build on Coast’s place as one of the city’s culinary institutions, with a new look and feel that honours our origin story while also looking to the future,” says Glowbal Restaurant Group Founder and CEO Emad Yacoub.

“Longtime Coast fans need not worry — that signature service, food and style they have come to know and love will continue to be on full display. We look forward to welcoming old and new faces alike to join us in making a toast to the new Coast.”

The new space was created by Navigate Design.

The Toronto-based design studio has also worked on notable spots such as the Fairmont Royal York, The Cedar Room at Kananaskis, Weslodge and Sweet Salvation in Dubai, and the highly anticipated Black+Blue Toronto, which is set to open later this year.

Coast now offers a bright dining room featuring natural materials, plush upholstery, custom murals, white linen banners hung from the ceiling, and bespoke light fixtures.

There’s also a new private dining room that joins the existing Port and Starboard Rooms and the O Lounge.

On Saturday, January 14, guests can reenter the 1054 Alberni Street restaurant to enjoy the new space for themselves.

Coast

Address: 1054 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-685-5010

Instagram