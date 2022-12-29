Havana Vancouver has been long been a staple of Commercial Drive, offering a menu and atmosphere that is inspired by the culture of the old Cuban city.

What some folks may not know, though, is that Havana also runs a theatre, which is attached to the restaurant and provides a space for an eclectic mix of performers and artists.

Both the restaurant and the theatre have been around since 1996, but now, they’re both about to undergo a major renovation and refresh.

According to a release, Havana restaurant will close temporarily on January 3 in order to allow some much-needed renovations to take place.

“The renovations being done on the restaurant side are primarily mechanical and functional, necessary for building maintenance and longevity,” says Reuben Major, managing partner of Havana Vancouver.

The restaurant will reopen at the end of January, but the theatre’s glow-up is a bit more extensive and it will be closed until the spring.

Details about the restaurant’s plans for the theatre remain tightly under wraps for now, but we’re told to “expect some really exciting updates very soon!”

You can swing by the restaurant at 1212 Commercial Drive this week before its month-long closure.