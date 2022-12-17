Yet another significant multi-tower redevelopment is being eyed for the core of Surrey City Centre.

Local developer Wesgroup Properties has indicated it is looking to redevelop the former Safeway grocery store at 10355 King George Boulevard — a 5.1-acre site that is largely a surface parking lot at the southwest corner of the intersection of 104 Avenue and King George Boulevard.

The project has been named “Civic District” as a nod to its location immediately east of Surrey City Hall and Civic Plaza, as well as SkyTrain Surrey Central Station.

Few details are available at this preliminary stage, but the developer has indicated they are looking to build four mixed-use towers with over 2,000 homes, and hundreds of thousands of square feet of office, restaurant, and retail space.

An artistic rendering shows the towers sitting on top of commercial base podiums up to six storeys in height, with retail and restaurant uses on the ground level, and office levels in the upper levels of the podium.

Residential towers will rise above the base podiums, with the tallest tower located at the southwest corner of the site — closest to the SkyTrain station. This tower is roughly 70 storeys, including the podium floors, and could potentially be over 700 ft in height, making it taller than Metro Vancouver’s tallest building of Living Shangri-La in downtown Vancouver — certainly amongst the region’s future tallest buildings.

The other three towers are roughly in the range of 50 to 60 storeys, including their commercial podiums.

Civic District’s tallest tower would join Surrey’s other Living Shangri-La height beaters, including City of Surrey’s 738-ft office tower planned to replace the nearby shuttered North Surrey Recreation Centre, and a 679-ft mixed-use residential, office, and retail tower replacing a nearby strip mall to the south.

Safeway at this location permanently closed its doors in May 2021.