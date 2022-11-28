Yet another tower exceeding the height of Metro Vancouver’s current tallest building — Living Shangri-La in downtown Vancouver — is proposed outside of the boundaries of the city of Vancouver.

A new rezoning and development permit application outlines a proposal to redevelop 10227 King George Boulevard within the core of Surrey City Centre into a 679-ft-tall (207 metre) mixed-use office and condominium tower with 67 storeys.

The site is 1.6 acres at the prominent northwest corner of the intersection of King George Boulevard and 102nd Avenue, currently occupied by a 1977-built strip mall with businesses such as RBC and Bubble 88.

This property is about a four-minute walk from SkyTrain’s Surrey Central Station and the bus exchange.

There would be a seven-storey base podium, containing retail/restaurant uses on the ground level and six storeys of office space within the podium’s remaining levels. A total of 209,000 sq ft of commercial space would be found within the podium, which sets aside about 28% of the building’s total floor area for job-supporting office, retail, and restaurant uses that add to the City Centre’s vibrancy.

“The proposed commercial and office uses are a reflection of the City’s objective to concentrate office space within the Central Business District and are appropriate for a mixed-use development in the City Centre, providing opportunities for employment, entertainment and service uses,” states City staff.

“The tower is envisioned to establish an anchor to the Central Business District Area and is expected to be one of the most significant buildings in terms of massing and height… The intent for this area is to maximize the amount of commercial office floor area that will contribute to a successful Central Business District.”

Within the tower above the podium, there would be 60 storeys of residential uses — a total of 746 condominium homes, with a unit size mix of 226 studio units, 16 one-bedroom units, 283 one-bedroom units with a den, 122 two-bedroom units, 57 two-bedroom units with a den, and 42 three-bedroom units.

Indoor and outdoor amenity spaces will be located on the podium rooftops on levels eight and 16, as well as level 66.

Designed by Chris Dikeakos Architects, the tower’s features are described to carry “unique curved and tapering corners with convex and concave curves” as an integral part of the design.

“A distinctive ‘spine’ expression visually connects the building components from ground to the tower top. The tower begins a curved taper at the top third of the building completing the architectural language of the podium.”

The tower is also topped off with a signature crown comprised of solar panels as just one component of its green building design.

Seven underground levels will contain 785 vehicle parking stalls and over 900 secured bike parking spaces.

The total floor area will reach 739,000 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 10.9 times larger than the size of the 67,700 sq ft lot.