50-storey tower proposed next to SkyTrain Surrey Central Station

Single-storey strip mall buildings immediately next to SkyTrain Surrey Central Station could be redeveloped into a 50-storey, mixed-use residential and office tower.

Local developer Westland Living has submitted an application to the City of Surrey to redevelop 10294-10302 City Parkway — the southeast corner of the intersection of City Parkway and Central Avenue.

Under a 2019 policy mandated by Surrey City Council, the sites within the new Central Business District of Surrey City Centre are required to allocate at least 50% of the total redevelopmenr floor area for office and/or institutional space. While the proposed office and retail uses account for 33% of the total floor area, city staff have indicated they support the mix of uses with reduced commercial space.

Within the eight-storey podium, there would be 124,000 sq ft of office space within the levels above 31,000 sq ft of ground-level retail and restaurant space.

“The robust podium accommodates non-residential uses, which are highly desirable in City Centre,” reads a city staff report describing the submitted design by Chris Dikeakos Architects.

“The commercial and office podium is well-articulated office massing with a curvilinear façade to differentiate itself from traditional building forms within its context. The surrounding context expresses harmony between the curved and rectilinear architectural expressions.”

The remaining 42 floors of the tower would see 429 condominium homes, with a unit mix of 39 micro/studio units, 240 one-bedroom units, 128 two-bedroom units, and 22 three-bedroom units. The residential uses in this tower alone are expected to generate school capacity demand for 81 children.

Two floors are dedicated entirely for common resident amenity spaces — the entire ninth level, which opens up to an outdoor amenity space on the podium rooftop, as well as indoor and outdoor amenity spaces on the 49th floor, the tower rooftop.

Overall, the tower’s height is 535 ft (163 m), which is deemed by city staff to be “consistent with an evolving urban context in the City Centre.”

Seven underground levels would accommodate 474 vehicle parking stalls, which represents a 20% reduction in the parking supply typically required for such a project, given the project’s adjacency to the SkyTrain and bus exchange transit hub, and the inclusion of transportation management measures.

The proponents are required to provide a significant setback along the property’s City Parkway frontage to allow for a widening of the roadway to its ultimate collector road standard.

If approved, the tower would have a total floor area of 472,000 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 11.2 times larger than the lot size of about 42,000 sq ft.