The little snow plow that couldn’t: City plow gets ditched (PHOTOS)

Vancouver has a reputation for not handling the snow well, but this is next level.

Telf Maynard, a Vancouver realtor, shared photos on social media of what appears to be a City of Vancouver snow plow stuck in a ditch in the Southlands.

“It’s still there,” Maynard told Daily Hive. “I didn’t see it go in the ditch, but the tow truck came, and they broke the tow line trying to pull it out.”

Maynard took a closer look at the vehicle and was shocked to see that it didn’t appear to have snow tires.

@CityofVancouver Why do our snow plows not have Winter tires?????????? pic.twitter.com/Q9ICYi1uZi — telf maynard (@telf) February 28, 2023

The plow is in the ditch in the 6000 block of Balaclava Street, in the Southlands neighbourhood, which has many elevated roads with ditches on either side.

This particular area does appear to be part of the City’s regular prioritized snow clearing and treatment plans.

Daily Hive has reached out to the City of Vancouver for comment.