Messy sidewalks? Complain about it – or nothing will likely be done

If you almost slipped on an icy, snowy sidewalk in Vancouver – you should let the City know. Property owners and tenants are responsible for clearing snow and ice from sidewalks in the city, and unless complaints are filed to the city, it’s not likely that anything will happen.

The City of Vancouver’s priority for winter maintenance is roads and bus routes, while residential side streets and sidewalks adjacent to non-City-owned property are left untouched by the City. Instead, it’s the responsibility of the property owners to clear it.

According to the City, residents “play an important part in keeping (Vancouver) safe during and after a snowfall.”

Vancouver residents & business owners play an important role in helping to keep our city safe during winter. Snow & ice on the sidewalk can be a barrier for many people, particularly seniors & people with mobility challenges. Here's how you can help in your neighbourhood:

“All Vancouver property owners and occupants (tenants) are responsible for clearing snow and ice from the full width of sidewalks that surround their property.

By 10 am on the morning following a snowfall. In effect seven days a week. Failure to remove snow and ice may result in fines.”

The City says it mainly enforces on a complaint basis if crews witness safety issues or with repeat offenders.

“When we receive a complaint at a residential or commercial property, enforcement officers follow up with property owners/occupants and hand out a courtesy notice to remove snow and ice from adjoining public sidewalks as a reminder of the obligation. Fines may not be attached,” said the City.

“If there are repeated complaints for the same property, we inspect and have the authority to enforce the by-law through the imposition of fines.”

“Engineering inspectors will attend to properties throughout the City to document non-compliance, including collecting evidence of the offence. This evidence is sent to the City Prosecutor’s office requesting to lay a charge against the property owner under section 76 of the Street and Traffic Bylaw.”

As of December 18, the City has not issued any fines.

“As people often aren’t prepared for the first snowfall of the season we focus on reminders, re-education and encouragement rather than moving directly to enforcement and fines,” said the City.

“This year, we received 908 complaints during the first snowfall in November and 26 complaints on December 18. We don’t yet have data for December 19/20. However, inspectors are out this week and will issue a Bylaw Violation Notice when snow is not cleared from a sidewalk.”

Last year, there were 279 bylaw violation notices issued that resulted in fines.

Vancouverites can report issues regarding snow and ice removal on City property by using Van311.