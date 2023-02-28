Lions Gate Bridge closes northbound as too many cars get stuck in snow

The Lions Gate Bridge is closed northbound out of downtown Vancouver after too many vehicles got stuck on the snowy Stanley Park Causeway.
Between six and 10 centimetres of snow fell on Metro Vancouver overnight, and the roads have been a slippery, slushy mess as a result.
DriveBC announced just before 10 am Tuesday that the northbound lanes of the Lions Gate were closed at Denman Street due to the amount of stalled vehicles.
“Expect major delays due to congestion, use alternate route,” DriveBC said on Twitter.
⛔ UPDATE #LionsGateBridge – Northbound direction is CLOSED at Denman Street due to multiple stalled vehicles in the causeway. Assessment in progress.
Expect major delays due to congestion, use alternate route. #Vancouver #NorthVan #WestVancouver pic.twitter.com/9B1mOjuYIa
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 28, 2023
Vancouver is set to get about another five centimetres of snow Tuesday in a late-season snow dump.
“Certainly, winter is not over,” Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Trevor Smith told Daily Hive. “I think the chances of continuing our wintry weather continuing fairly late into the season now is a bit more likely.”