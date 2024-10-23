Win tickets to see Cirque du Soleil's Echo in Vancouver (CONTEST)

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Cirque du Soleil’s newest big top show has taken Vancouver by storm, and we want to give you the chance to see the epic production for free!

The internationally acclaimed acrobatic circus presents Echo under the big top at Concord Pacific Place until January 5, 2025.

Audiences will witness stunning acrobatic feats, discover fantastic characters and more in the exploration of the “symbiotic unions between humans and the animal kingdom.”

Echo follows a curious young woman named Future as she discovers a fantasy world that celebrates our sacred bond with animals and nature.

The show also features the most projections ever in a Cirque du Soleil show, making it a truly immersive experience.

Cirque Du Soleil’s 20th Big Top show will also include bold new visuals and a thrilling aesthetic on tour. Fans of all ages will enjoy the colourful characters, moving music, state-of-the-art lights and projections, and more.

Cirque Du Soleil’s latest show is shaping up to be one of its best yet, so if you’re ready to travel to a universe of colour, wonder, and infinite possibilities, get your tickets to Echo.

The prize

Two (2) tickets to Cirque du Soleil’s Echo on November 28th, 2024 at 7:30 pm.

How to enter

Simply enter to win online by visiting the site, checking out the prize, and entering for your chance to win by providing your first name, last name, and email. Easy breezy.

When: Now until January 5, 2025

Time: Performance times will vary based on the date

Where: Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online