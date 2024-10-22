"Difficult decision": A long-running Vancouver farmers' market is now closed

Vancouver Farmers Markets’ (VFM) winter season is just around the corner, but one of its long-running events for locally grown produce and artisan crafts won’t be on the calendar.

VFM announced today that it has paused the Hastings Park Winter Market after 10 years of operation.

The “difficult decision” was made because the Hastings-Sunrise neighbourhood could not ” sustain a base of farmers and shoppers necessary to maintain a vibrant market. ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Farmers Markets (@vanmarkets)

You might also like: Global stars and huge concerts coming to Massey Theatre for 75th anniversary

All aboard! BC's biggest train show pulls into Vancouver next month

Iconic free Vancouver Halloween parade moving to new location

“Our time at Hastings Park has been invaluable, and we are deeply thankful to our vendors and the community for their support over the past 10 years,” said Laura Smit, executive director of Vancouver Farmers Markets, in a release.

“While we have been operating a winter market in the Hastings Park neighbourhood for a decade, however, we have not been able to maintain a sufficient base of farmers or shoppers to ensure the market is a vibrant and welcoming place that feeds people, supports small farmers and builds community to the standards we have come to expect.”

VFM shoppers shared their sadness on social media about the loss of the Hastings Park Winter Market.

“Sad news for my family in East Van. We’ve been walking to Hastings for years,” shared Marial Shea.

“I can’t deny that I am sad about Hastings,” added Crystal.

“We sincerely thank our Hastings Park Market vendors and shoppers, as well as our fantastic site hosts, the PNE, for their support through the last decade,” VFM posted on Instagram. “We’ve enjoyed being part of this neighbourhood and hope we can be part of it again soon.”

The non-profit organization did have some good news for farmers and shoppers looking for another place to buy and sell produce, handcrafted goods, locally-made food items, and more.

“This season, we’re excited to bring a Sunday winter market to Kitsilano, where we have a strong and established connection through our summer market,” shared Smit. “It’s a great opportunity to experiment, hopefully reach more farmers and shoppers, and keep our network vibrant through the winter.”

The new Kitsilano Winter Market opens on Sunday, November 3, at Kitsilano Secondary School and will run until the spring.

It joins the year-round Riley Park Market, which operates on Saturdays throughout the winter starting on November 2, and the Downtown Farmers Market, which is holding an extended season until December 18.

More information on all Vancouver Farmers Markets events can be found online.