Get free chicken from Nando's this month on National Hot Sauce Day

Jan 10 2023, 6:21 pm
This month, a super hot deal is happening at Nando’s PERi-PERi Chicken’s Canadian restaurants.

For National Hot Sauce Day, you can bring an empty bottle of any Nando’s sauce to any Nando’s restaurant in the country and you’ll get a free flame-grilled quarter chicken.

This year, National Hot Sauce Day lands on Sunday, January 22, and this deal is valid for that day only.

Nando’s PERi-PERi sauce is widely available at grocery stores across the country and is available in varying degrees of heat: Lemon and Herb, Medium, Garlic, Hot, and XX Hot for more intense heat seekers.

The restaurant’s signature sauce is made with sun-ripened lemons, garlic, onion, and African Bird’s Eye Chili peppers, which gives it that recognizable heat and flavour.

Nando’s quarter flame-grilled chicken generally goes for about $14, served with one side, so this deal is certainly motivation to finish up whatever bottle you may have kicking around.

Nando’s operates several locations throughout Alberta, BC, and Ontario, including Calgary, Edmonton, Metro Vancouver, Toronto, and Ottawa.

