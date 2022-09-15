It’s been a busy few weeks for new Indian restaurants opening in Metro Vancouver.

The latest spot on our radar is Chutneys Indian Grill, a fast-casual restaurant brand with its first location in Surrey.

The brand tells Dished that its second location, in the Fraser Valley’s Abbotsford, is set to open up in the next couple of weeks.

Chutneys Indian Grill, which employs the tagline “differently Indian,” operates on a “build your own”-style menu, with “burroti,” bowl, plate, and salad offerings.

Patrons choose a base of basmati, brown, or ancient grain rice varieties, before choosing fillings like chicken, tofu, lamb, daal, tikka masala, pickled cabbage, spiced corn, and a range of chutneys.

The brand tells Dished its aim is to “make Chutneys to Indian what Chipotle is to Tex-Mex.”

Chutneys Abbotsford plans to open on September 26, if all goes according to plan.

Owners also have plans to open franchises in Langley and Kelowna by the end of this year.

Chutneys Indian Grill – Abbotsford

Address: 32500 South Fraser Way, Clearbrook Town Square, Abbotsford

Instagram