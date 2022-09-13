Last week, Milaap Indian Kitchen opened its doors in Coquitlam for the first time, with its main menu item being its signature “butterica” butter chicken.

This takeout and delivery-only spot is owned by Manish Petwal, who has plans to bring his butterica sauce to more than just Milaap’s menu.

Petwal tells Dished that plans are already well underway to open a restaurant named after his iconic sauce. Butterica will be located in New Westminster’s River Market, with a planned end of September open.

“The difference between regular butter chicken and the Butterica sauce is that, whereas regular butter chicken is made from processed canned tomato paste, the Butterica sauce is made from fresh tomatoes and cashews and slow cooked for almost four to six hours,” Petwal tells Dished.

The Butterica restaurant will use the signature sauce in a variety of dishes, proving its versatility beyond the chicken dish most people know and love.

“I am sure people will love the sauce not only as a complete meal with rice or naan but also with salad, pasta, pasta, fries or anything that goes with tomato-based sauce,” Petwal shares.

The chicken at Butterica will be tandoor-grilled, which gives it a smoky flavour, he says, while the sauce uses cashews to lend it some creaminess; the reduced cream will keep it from being “too heavy,” Petwal says.

There will also be variations on the butterica sauce, we’re told, with ginger garlic and honey lemon options in addition to the classic.

With the butterica sauce being the eponymous restaurant’s main selling point, it was important to Petwal that all the ingredients are fresh and that the sauce is made daily.

Butterica is waiting on a few final inspections before it can set an opening date, but until then you can try Petwal’s famous butterica sauce recipe at Milaap Indian Kitchen in Coquitlam.

Address: River Market, New Westminster (exact address TBA)