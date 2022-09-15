Pizza-in-a-cone concept Konz Pizza has some big Canadian expansion plans and Metro Vancouver is slated to get some of the deliciousness.

Konz creates Insta-worthy pizza cones, something it first served from its food trailer in Kelowna, BC, when it launched in 2015.

In 2017, owner Kris Lawrie opened the first Konz store in Edmonton, AB. Now Konz is a franchised concept with locations in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario.

According to Konz, BC has some stores coming too. The brand is slated to open not one but two locations in Surrey.

One will be located at 110 – 14818 60th Avenue and is set to open Fall/Winter 2022, while the other will be launched at 102 – 18811 72nd Avenue in 2023.

This spot makes pizzas in cone-form as well as pressed and flat formats. It also offers pasta, mac and cheese, poutine, and salad. There are also milkshakes and ice cream up for order at most locations.

We’ll keep you posted as more details are released on the Surrey locations.

Konz Pizza

Address: 102 – 18811 72nd Avenue, Surrey

Address: 110 – 14818 60th Avenue, Surrey