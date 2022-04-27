We love a hidden patio situation, but a particular out-of-sight outdoor space really caught Vancouver’s attention when it launched last summer: Chupito.

This quaint outdoor cocktail destination is actually located behind La Taqueria in Gastown at 322 W Hastings Street.

It’s an alley-facing, open-air space with all the charm and character you’d expect to find at a hole-in-the-wall neighbourhood gem in Mexico.

And here’s some great news: Chupito has been closed all winter and it’s reopening to the public next month.

Chupito is known for emphasizing seafood on its small but mighty menu.

Dishes like the aguachile tatemado and tacos dorados will be available alongside new additions to the charcoal grill and seafood list.

When it comes to sips, this spot has a really fun program. From local BC wines and beers to Mexican brews, you’ll definitely find something to suit your mood up for order.

We, however, are particularly fond of the margarita machine and the creamy, cold deliciousness that comes out of it.

Just like last year, you can expect some stellar selections in the cocktail department here.

Chupito’s team will continue its low-waste cocktail program featuring staples like the Guanajuato and the La Ticla as well as new sips like the clarified pina colada and a cocktail inspired by the team’s favourite taco shop in Mexico City.

Chupito can be accessed from the back alley at 322 W Hastings Street. It reopens for the season on May 11.

Initial hours of operation will be Wednesday through Friday from 5 to 11 pm and Saturday from noon to 11 pm.

You can also expect some special events planned for Sundays in the near future — we’re told to think oysters and bubbly, which sounds amazing.

Reservations are also available but weather dependent, Dished is told.

This year, Chupito will remain open air (which means no tent). Keep an eye on its socials to ensure it’s open depending on the weather.

Chupito

Address: 322 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

Instagram