Sad about the sellout? Here's some other Christmas trains near Vancouver

The holidays are almost here, bringing with them many festive activities that are just a short drive from Vancouver that tons of people can enjoy.

The excitement over the return of Vancouver’s Stanley Park Christmas Train is in full swing, and tickets were so popular that they sold out, so 17,000 more tickets were added.

If you’re searching for a different way to spend the holidays, we compiled a list of some other trains you can visit, and one of them is free.

Here are some other trains you can visit near Vancouver this season.

The CP Train will visit Port Moody, Maple Ridge, and Port Coquitlam this holiday season.

The train will be coming through on December 17 in Maple Ridge and will roll into Port Moody and Port Coquitlam on December 18.

You can check out the times for each event by clicking here for Port Moody, here for Port Coquitlam, and over here for Maple Ridge.

The train is free.

The Chilliwack District 1881 Holiday Train has already rolled into the station.

All ages are welcome; the train will be open on weekdays from 2 to 8 pm.

Tickets range from $2 to $8 per ride.

Immerse yourself in the holiday magic this season by hopping aboard the North Pole Express at the Railway Museum of BC.

Tickets went on sale on November 26, and there will be five trains running per day on Saturdays and four running on Sundays every weekend.

Seats start at $40 per person.

The Christmas action at the Bear Creek Christmas Train runs from December 2 to 31 in Surrey.

Both rides are family-friendly, and the train runs daily until 4:30 pm and then transforms into the Christmas Night Train from 6 pm onward.

Tickets cost about $13 per person for ages three and above.

