Stanley Park Christmas Train ticket sale leaves many stuck in queue

Many Vancouverites channelled their inner Swiftie Thursday morning for a shot at buying the incredibly popular Stanley Park Christmas Train at Bright Nights for a festive ride.

Following frustration with the initial round of ticket-buying, the Vancouver Park Board released 17,000 additional tickets Thursday morning after a technical inspection confirmed one train and five carriages could be used.

There were fewer complaints on social media about the second ticket drop. While many people were stuck in the queue for 30 minutes or more, the site allowed customers who got in via lottery to purchase up to six tickets.

Potential buyers were placed in an online waiting room that opened at 8:30 am and were assigned a random number in the queue once the sale started at 9.

But many people remained stuck in the queue once the sale opened.

Daily Hive tried to secure tickets but remained in the queue for 30 minutes, with the walking icon only moving slowly along the bar, not reaching more than halfway. Others took to social media to share they were waiting as well.

“In line for Bright Nights train tickets! Let’s see what happens,” Susan Dhillon posted on X.

“Alongside seemingly half of the city, I’m currently in a massive online queue, not for Taylor Swift Tickets but for the chance to ride a little toy train around Stanley Park at Christmastime,” David Christopher shared.

Alongside seemingly half the city, I’m currently in a massive online queue, not for Taylor Swift tickets but for the chance to ride a little toy train around Stanley Park at Christmastime…#VancouverIsQuirky — David Christopher (@dchristopher_bc) November 30, 2023

Another X user, Rachel K, dubbed Thursday’s Christmas Train ticket sale a “fail” only a few minutes after 9 am. She suggested the City and Showpass stagger ticket releases to give more people a shot at buying them.

@CityofVancouver I’m already calling the Christmas Train tickets a fail round 2 this year. I am still waiting to be placed in the virtual cue while I have waited since 8:30. Next year release tickets by week on different days like Parks Canada did- different parks different days. — Rachel K (@rachelKYYC) November 30, 2023

Tickets secured after 45 minutes

At the 45-minute mark, things took a turn for Daily Hive. We were let into the site to purchase tickets, but things remained hectic on the other side.

We clicked into several available time slots, only to have them become sold out in the time it took to load the page.

After clicking into five or so available times, we finally loaded two tickets into our cart — only to have them be emptied right away. But on a second try, we were able to proceed to the checkout, securing two tickets for 8:40 pm (many of the earlier, kid-friendly times were already snapped up).

We must have got one of the last pairs of tickets, because Stanley Park Railway shared to X that all 17,000 tickets were sold out in less than an hour.

Thank you for the overwhelming enthusiasm for the Bright Nights train tickets! More than 17,000 tickets were sold in under an hour. While the train tickets have sold out, the #brightnightsYVR lights and activities in the plaza will be open and free by donation to the Burn Fund. — Stanley Park Railway (@stanleyparkrail) November 30, 2023

The initial ticket release was widely criticized, with Vancouverites calling it a waste of time and not fair after failing to get tickets amid high demand.

“As a team, we reviewed every single piece of feedback we received after the first on-sale and created features specifically for this event that will make the process easier and more straightforward for customers,” Katelyn Marchyshyn of Showpass, the ticket seller, told Daily Hive earlier this month.

The popular winter event benefits the BC Professional Firefighters’ Burn Fund and has been extended until January 6.

The Burn Fund provides life-saving support and enriching services to victims of burns in BC. It also supports programs such as Burn Camp and the Home Away Program, which provides accommodation to survivors, firefighters, and their families who have to travel to Vancouver for medical treatment.

When: November 30, 2023, to January 6, 2024 (closed on December 25)

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Pipeline Road in Stanley Park, via the West Georgia Street park entrance

Tickets: $11-$15, free for children two years and under. Additional tickets will be available online starting on November 30 at 9 am.

With files from Daniel Chai