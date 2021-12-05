BC's Christmas Express train takes you through 100 acres of holiday lights

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

This season, you can board a magical train decked out in lights and take a 30-minute journey through the 100-acre park that’s lit up with lights and displays.

Midway between Victoria and Nanaimo on Vancouver Island, the BC Forest Discovery Centre in Duncan is a hidden holiday gem. It’s an open-air museum with a fully operational railway that goes all-out for the holiday season.

Board the Christmas Express passenger cars pulled by the Green Hornet locomotive and embark on a festive voyage through thousands of enchanting lights.





Tickets are sold online in advance and proof of vaccination is required. While you’ll have to keep your mask on while you’re there, you can buy popcorn and hot chocolate on your way out – making the ride back home or to your hotel extra festive.

It’s worth a holiday road trip from the mainland, especially if you are used to the miniature Stanley Park Train because this is a full-sized adventure.

Dates: Select dates in December, see website for full schedule.

Where: BC Forest Discovery Centre – 2892 Drinkwater Road, North Cowichan

Admission: Tickets sold online from $8 to $12