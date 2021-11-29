Victoria's Butchart Gardens are an enchanting holiday getaway (PHOTOS)

Victoria’s enchanting winter garden is sparkling this holiday season. If you haven’t seen it yet, then this could be the perfect year for a quick island holiday getaway.

The Butchart Gardens are on Vancouver Island, in an area called Brentwood Bay near Victoria. They’re just a ferry ride and a quick drive away from Vancouver.

This year, the Christmas season at the garden is back, and it’s a stunning winter wonderland that’s worth a trip.

More than 100 years ago, this place was just an old limestone quarry. Now, it’s transformed into a stunning “sunken garden” that’s received millions of visitors.

For the festive season, you can stroll along illuminated pathways “festooned with traditional garlands,” according to their website.

They also have the Twelve Days of Christmas displays throughout the garden and a coffee shop where you can warm up with fireside hot chocolate and gingerbread.

So if you have some time off this December and have no plans yet, a last-minute Victoria trip to see the lights could be the ultimate holiday getaway.

When: November 26, 2021, to January 6, 2022

Time: 3:30 pm to 9 pm

Where: 800 Benvenuto Avenue, Brentwood Bay

Tickets: Reserve online, $33 per person