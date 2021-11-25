Stanley Park Christmas Train makes triumphant return this weekend

Vancouver’s most wholesome and nostalgic holiday activity is officially returning to Stanley Park on Friday, November 26, for the holidays.

The Stanley Park Christmas Train, also called Bright Nights, will be humming along its tracks once more, and you can experience the magic of millions of twinkling lights in the festive forest.

Firefighter volunteers are busy setting up the Bright Nights display in the plaza, and they will be getting donations for the Burn Fund.

While there is no vaccination requirement to attend, they do recommend wearing masks. There will also be plexiglass dividers between train cars.

Last year, Bright Nights in Stanley Park was not held in person, although you could take a tour online. This year, there will be safety measures to return to a real-life experience, and the light display in the plaza will be scaled back.

Dates: November 26, 2021, to January 2, 2022

Where: Stanley Park, Vancouver

Admission: Tickets available online, $13 for train tickets and Christmas train tickets available on Ticketleader, from $6-$12