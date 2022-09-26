Meat lovers, listen up! Canadian steakhouse concept Chop has shared some exciting updates when it comes to its new Vancouver location.

The steakhouse and bar is opening on the east side of the Vancouver Convention Centre, and we’ve got some more details to share.

The company, which coins itself as offering “Canada’s ultimate steak experience,” has had branded boarding up around 1055 Canada Place #26 since earlier this year.

This is the former location of a Bellaggio Cafe.

Chop operates one other BC location in Richmond as well as over a dozen outposts in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Nova Scotia.

The chain is known for its large menu of appetizers and mains, but of course, it’s most recognized for its steak offerings.

Chop’s steaks are seasoned with Old Chicago steak spice and seared in a 1800°F infrared grill to create a “perfect crust.”

“Chop Coal Harbour is the first step in our aggressive growth strategy over the next five years,” says Dave Campbell, President, Chop Steakhouse & Bar.

“We’re thrilled to bring this location to market to truly showcase our modern steak experience with a globally inspired city like Vancouver.”

The brand tells Dished it’s aiming to open this outpost in late November/early December. We’ll keep you posted as details are released.

For more info in the meantime, you can visit Chop’s official website.

Chop Steakhouse & Bar

Address: Vancouver Convention Centre West Building — 1055 Canada Place #26, Vancouver

Instagram