Ordering pizza is about to feel way more futuristic with Pizza Hut Canada and its new partnership with Serve Robotics.

From now until September 30, select Vancouver customers can place an order via the Pizza Hut app, and they may have their items delivered directly to their doorstep by a robot.

Yes, a robot.

“From introducing cheese in our stuffed crust to delivering pizza to the International Space Station, Pizza Hut is the pizza pioneer,” said Manish Dhankher, the director of operations at Pizza Hut Canada, in a press release.

“We’re always looking for ways to enhance our customer service and deliver hot, fresh, and delicious menu favourites to our customers. Pizza Hut is thrilled to be at the forefront of this technology and partner with Serve Robotics to bring this offering to Canada for the first time.”

Serve Robotics is the leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company and it is working with Pizza Hut Canada to bring this unique innovation to the delivery experience.

“Serve is excited to partner with Pizza Hut to provide Vancouver customers with the convenience and reliability of zero-emissions robotic delivery,” said Dr. Ali Kashani, co-founder and CEO of Serve Robotics, in the press release.

“This is an important step forward in our efforts to expand our delivery platform to serve more cities and communities.”

Customers will be able to track the robot’s location. Each order comes with a one-time PIN number to retrieve the order from the robot’s secure compartment.

The Pizza Hut location at 1725 Robson Street in Vancouver is the first location for this pilot program, with hopefully more Canadian locations to come.

“This signals an exciting step forward for the future of delivery technology in Canada,” added Dhankher.