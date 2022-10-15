Community members came together in Chinatown this weekend to revitalize the neighbourhood by cleaning up graffiti.

The graffiti clean-up was organized by the Chinese Community Policing Centre and supported by TD Pacific Region.

The non-street art graffiti in Chinatown has been increasing in recent months, according to organizers, so a team of around 20 volunteers was ready to help set out to wash and scrub Pender Street between Carral and Gore.

Daily Hive Urbanized spoke with Kitty Lo from the Chinese Community Policing Centre to hear more about the event.

“The energy with our team was amazing,” Lo said. “Everybody knew what they were coming out for, and that’s to help support our local community in Chinatown.”

“We wanted just to give back to our community and to do our part removing tagging,” she added. “We also understand that there is street art, and our primary goal is to focus on the vandalism, especially with more recently the anti-Asian hate crimes.”

Chinatown continues to face challenges like racist graffiti incidents and near-constant vandalism.

Lo thanked her partners, including TD and the Vancouver Police Department, for their support of their efforts.

TD Manager of Community Engagement Christina Sunwoo said in a statement that their company’s commitment to the Chinese community and Chinatown runs deep.

“In addition to having colleagues from our nearby branches volunteering with the clean-up, we’re proudly presenting the Chinatown Community Policing Association with a $10,000 donation to support their incredible work to restore this historic and treasured part of Vancouver.”

You can learn more about the Chinese Community Policing Centre and see how you can get involved online to help revitalize Chinatown.