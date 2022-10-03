After seeing part of the Olympic Cauldron smashed in Vancouver, police and officials have confirmed that it was the act of vandals.

The vandalism was discovered on Saturday, October 1 by staff at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

“Each piece of glass on the Vancouver 2010 Cauldron is custom-made. We are currently looking into the cost to replace the damaged piece,” said Vancouver Convention Centre media relations.

“We are currently working with the VPD who is leading the investigation,” they said.

Constable Jason Doucette with VPD’s Public Affairs told Daily Hive, “it appears the Olympic Cauldron was damaged by two unidentified suspects at around 4:30 am [on] Saturday, October 1.”

Later that day, it was reported to the police.

“Early estimates by a property representative puts the damage in the $10,000 range,” said VPD.

So far, no arrests have been made, and officers are continuing to investigate.

The Olympic Cauldron is one of Vancouver’s most iconic legacies from the 2010 Winter Olympics. Located at Jack Poole Plaza by the Vancouver Convention Centre, the Olympic Cauldron is a permanent 10-metre tall landmark.