The Vancouver Police Department has launched a criminal investigation following violence and vandalism at the Breakout Festival over the weekend.

On Monday, September 19, VPD’s Constable Tania Visintin shared a statement detailing the VPD’s response to the Breakout Festival on Sunday night when fights broke out inside and outside the PNE Ampethiatrure.

“Significant property damage occurred when destructive concert-goers became hostile following an announcement that a headlining act would not be taking the stage,” said police.

Scenes at breakout festival pne Vancouver after headliners Lil Baby, Polo G and Lil Uzi Vert cancel. pic.twitter.com/R4S7w4olC0 — matt (@mc1040597) September 19, 2022

Lil Baby was set to headline, but was too sick to perform, according to festival organizers.

Constable Visintin said that VPD officers were already inside “providing extra security when several hundred people began fighting and destroying property in the Amphitheatre on the PNE grounds, and in the surrounding neighbourhood.”

“Dozens of extra officers were redeployed from other areas of the city to restore order, with some officers having bottles and other objects thrown at them.”

According to police, there haven’t been any major injuries reported, but the property damage is in the thousands.

“Garbage bins and food vendor kiosks were overturned and damaged during the chaos. Tables, refrigerators, and tents were knocked down and thrown. Several people climbed various fixtures including a tall lamp post,” said police.

VPD arrested seven people and brought them to jail for breach of the peace, but it’ll be months before the full criminal investigation is complete.

“We will conduct a full and thorough investigation into the actions of anyone who destroyed property, put concert-goers in danger, or committed other criminal acts,” said Constable Visintin. “Though this investigation will take time, we will pursue criminal charges against people who participated in this violence and destruction.”

Footage of the crowd rioting posted on Snapchat’s map feature was shared on Twitter and Instagram. Videos show attendees throwing garbage bins, toppling festival tents, and trashing and ransacking concession stands.

The Breakout Festival addressed the riot, calling it the “worst case scenario.”

They apologized for the way the festival ended and said they “do not condone violence or destruction of property.”

Updates will come from the festival later regarding partial refunds for ticket holders.

The PNE said that they were “incredibly sorry for the actions of those guests and the impact this behaviour may have had on our community.”

With files from Daily Hive Staff