As the Flood Falls wildfire continues to burn, Highway 1 between Chilliwack and Hope has been closed eastbound for another day.

The stretch from Annis Road and Flood Hope Road was partly closed Sunday but detours are available via Highway 9 and Highway 7.

Westbound lanes have remained open.

#BCHwy1 has been closed eastbound between Annis Road and Flood Hope Road due to an accident. Traffic is being redirected onto #BCHwy7 & #BCHwy9. Additional road closures may be needed to ensure public & responder safety as falling debris spreads the fire downslope towards #BCHwy1 pic.twitter.com/uMZ8kei1vL — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) September 12, 2022

The BC Wildfire Service says it suspects that the fire was human-caused. It started burning on September 8 just southwest of Hope.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure warns that additional road closures may be needed “as falling debris spreads the fire downslope towards Highway 1.”

The Fraser Valley Regional District has some evacuation alerts for properties near the fire.

The fire is about 520 hectares in size.

The BC Wildfire Service expects to see more smoke persisting Monday morning and said a deeper inflow will allow for clearing this afternoon.

“Our temperatures should be lower today toward seasonable norms and a chance of light showers on Tuesday and Wednesday,” it adds.

Over the weekend, the wildfire caused Vancouver’s air quality to be the poorest in the world, according to the World Air Quality Index.

This was due to a combination of BC and Washington wildfires and a local fire.

On Monday morning, Vancouver’s ranking dropped to the 11th spot but the air is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

Local health officials urge the public to reduce their exposure to the smoky air by staying safe and cool inside air-conditioned and HEPA-filtered spaces.