Vancouver's air quality improves slightly to ninth worst in the world

Megan Devlin
Sep 12 2022, 4:25 pm
The wildfire smoke hanging over Vancouver was a little thinner Monday morning than on the weekend, but it’s still unhealthy to breathe.

The city’s air quality improved slightly overnight. On Sunday, the city had the worst air quality in the world, but on Monday, it dropped down to the ninth worst, according to IQAir.

The air quality monitoring site gave it an air quality index of 118 Monday morning, down from Sunday afternoon’s 196.

The smoke is coming from wildfires burning southeast of Chilliwack and Hope, including two fires near Manning Park and Hope. In addition, winds from the south are bringing smoke from Washington and Oregon fires up over the Metro Vancouver region, according to Environment Canada.

The smoke is so thick it can be seen from space, and it’s forced the closure of Highway 1’s eastbound lanes near Hope.

Environment Canada still has its special air quality statement for Metro Vancouver, advising residents to postpone or reduce physical activity outdoors — especially if breathing becomes uncomfortable.

The primary pollutant is fine particulate matter less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter, which easily penetrates indoors. Exposure to it is of particular concern to individuals with underlying health conditions, including lung disease, heart disease, COPD, asthma, diabetes, older adults, and pregnant women.

The good news is the smoke may get even thinner tonight.

“This evening and into tomorrow a clearing trend is expected to start near the coast and move inland,” Environment Canada said. “Smoke concentrations may vary widely across the region as winds and temperatures change, and as wildfire behaviour changes.”

