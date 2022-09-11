Highway 1 closed between Chilliwack and Hope as forest fires grow

A major highway in the Lower Mainland is partly closed due to wildfire activity in Hope, BC.

On Sunday, September 11, Drive BC shared that Highway 1 eastbound was closed from Highway 9 to Highway 3.

There’s a wildfire between Annis Road and Flood Hope Road that’s causing all eastbound traffic to be detoured via highway 9 and highway 7.

HEADS UP – #BCHwy1 EB is CLOSED from #BCHwy9 to #BCHwy3 due to wildfire activity in #HopeBC. Westbound lanes are to remain open at this time. There is no stopping on the highway to take photos or video. ℹ️ For more info:https://t.co/1B4mYcTUuK — DriveBC (@DriveBC) September 11, 2022

On Saturday, BC Wildfire Service shared that the Flood Falls Trail wildfire, which started burning on September 8 just southwest of Hope, was out of control. They suspect the fire was human-caused.

#BCWildfire Service continues to respond to the Flood Falls Trail wildfire (V12335), located SW of #HopeBC. An Evacuation Alert has been jointly issued by the @DistrictofHope and @FraserValleyRD. This wildfire is estimated to be 65 hectares, and is classified as Out of Control. pic.twitter.com/NNBDd3WIY5 — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) September 10, 2022

The Fraser Valley Regional District has some evacuation alerts for properties near the fire. This map shows where the fire is to Highway 1.

The wildfire is contributing to the poor air quality in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley this weekend.

Local health officials urge the public to reduce their exposure to the smokey air by staying safe and cool inside air-conditioned and HEPA-filtered spaces.