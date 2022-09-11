NewsWeather

Highway 1 closed between Chilliwack and Hope as forest fires grow

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Sep 11 2022, 6:28 pm
Highway 1 closed between Chilliwack and Hope as forest fires grow
@BCGovFireInfo/Twitter

A major highway in the Lower Mainland is partly closed due to wildfire activity in Hope, BC.

On Sunday, September 11, Drive BC shared that Highway 1 eastbound was closed from Highway 9 to Highway 3.

There’s a wildfire between Annis Road and Flood Hope Road that’s causing all eastbound traffic to be detoured via highway 9 and highway 7.

On Saturday, BC Wildfire Service shared that the Flood Falls Trail wildfire, which started burning on September 8 just southwest of Hope, was out of control. They suspect the fire was human-caused.

The Fraser Valley Regional District has some evacuation alerts for properties near the fire. This map shows where the fire is to Highway 1.

forest fire

BC Wildfire Service

The wildfire is contributing to the poor air quality in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley this weekend.

Local health officials urge the public to reduce their exposure to the smokey air by staying safe and cool inside air-conditioned and HEPA-filtered spaces.

Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
