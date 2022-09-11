Vancouver has the worst air quality in the world this weekend

The smokey air outside isn’t just bad; it’s exceptionally bad. Vancouver’s air quality was the poorest in the world, according to the World Air Quality Index on Sunday, September 11.

An air quality advisory is in effect for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley as high concentrations of fine particulate matter persist this weekend.

A handful of American cities like Portland and Seattle also made the list, likely due to forest fires in Oregon and Washington states.

Here’s a global snapshot of the cities with the worst air quality on Sunday morning:

Vancouver BC, Canada Tashkent, Uzbekistan Portland, USA Lima, Peru Dubai, United Arab Emirates Guangzhou, China Chongqing, China Chengdu, China Seattle, USA Salt Lake City, USA

In Vancouver, the air is bad due to a combination of wildfires in BC and Washington plus a local fire.

A fire burning at a wood recycling facility in South Vancouver along the Fraser River has been creating a ton of smoke this weekend.

Now, health officials are urging the public to reduce their exposure to the smokey air.

Here are Vancouver Coastal Health’s tips for staying safe as the air quality is poor:

Reduce time spent outdoors and reduce strenuous activities because breathing harder means inhaling more smoky air.

Keep windows and doors closed if possible without overheating. (Safe indoor temperatures are a priority and windows may need to be opened for this purpose.)

Confirm you have enough of your medications, especially rescue medications for breathing.

Create a cleaner air room in your home using a portable HEPA air cleaner if possible.

Stay hydrated.

Pay attention to air quality reports, especially the air quality health index.

Spend time in a home or community space that has air conditioning, which will have cleaner air. Look for designated cleaner air spaces in your community with enhanced air filtration, however, if you can’t find one, most buildings with air will have HVAC systems that help people from experiencing irritating symptoms.

Folks with pre-existing medical conditions are the most at risk and should take extra precautions, monitoring for symptoms like discomfort when breathing, eye irritation, runny nose, sore throat, headaches, and mild cough.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should “seek spaces with clean air and reduce physical activity,” said VCH.

“If you experience more severe symptoms such as shortness of breath, severe cough, dizziness, chest discomfort, heart palpitations, or wheezing, seek medical attention,” said VCH.

You can sign up to get air quality alerts in your area online and check out the AirMap to see the latest up-to-date air quality information.