After three years of being on pause, The Victor’s extravagant Sunday Brunch service has finally returned.

The restaurant, located on the 6th floor Park level of the casino resort, is known for its glitzy dining room and contemporary take on surf and turf cuisine.

Now, the eatery’s popular mid-morning brunch service is finally back.

Available on Sundays from 10 am to 2:30 pm, The Victor’s brunch menu from Executive Chef Garret Blundell is a sizable one.

But before we get into grub, let’s start with a lowdown on libations. Fans of this spot’s brunch will remember its signature build-your-own Caesar bar.

Start off by picking your base spirit — gin, tequila, vodka, etc. — then head over to The Victor’s central bar, salt your rim with a seasoning of your liking, and choose from an array of Caesar mixes, including Walter Craft Caesar.

From there, take your drink to the next level by adding a plethora of hot sauces, pickled veggies, and skewers with garnishes like cured meats, bacon, olives, and even mini sushi rolls.

If you’re after a sweet drink with your brunch, hail for the mimosa cart, which can roam from table to table, as requested.

You can enjoy a single mimosa in the variety of your choice or opt for a flight with three different flavours.

When it comes to food, as we mentioned, there’s a lot of selection here.

Folks can indulge in a ton of familiar-yet-elevated brunch fares such as Shakshuka, Oscar Eggs Benedict, and Caramelized Bananas Foster French Toast, to name a few.

Beyond that, The Victor has an entire section of the brunch menu dedicated to its beef program.

Hearty bites like a Wagyu Breakfast Burger, Steak & Eggs Dianne, and even a Tomahawk For The Table are all up for order here.

You’ll also find some Victor classic sides like the Triple Cooked Fries and Mac & Cheese Waffle on offer.

Of course, this eatery has an ample array of seafood up for order during this service as well. The sushi, sashimi, and raw bar program are overseen by Sushi Chef Jae Cho.

Guests can enjoy selections from the sushi section and the chilled seafood bar (think oysters, lobster, and caviar).

Now, if you can possibly save room at the end of your brunch feast here, there is a self-serve candy bar you can hit on the way out.

Reservations for The Victor’s Sunday Brunch service are highly recommended.

Be sure to book your table and check it out for yourself.

The Victor

Address: Parq Vancouver – 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-370-8600

Facebook | Instagram