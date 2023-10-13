Wendy's to launch an all-new BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

FoodFood News

Oct 13 2023, 10:19 pm
Fast-food lovers have been blessed with many new delicious items these past couple of weeks (like the new Mary Brown’s Double Big Mary Sandwich, which dropped the other day), and now we can add the Wendy’s BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger to the lineup as one to try.

The burger in question comes with a quarter-pound of fresh, never-frozen, 100% Canadian beef, three strips of Applewood smoked bacon, crispy onions, and melty cheese, all covered with a sweet and smoky BBQ sauce. The chain claims that this burger is “What BBQ should be.”

The BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger can come as a single, double, or triple cheeseburger (depending on how many burgers you can handle).

“We know Wendy’s Canada fans love bacon cheeseburgers, and we’ve combined their favourite flavours with the familiarity of a classic BBQ sauce for a fresh and different twist to develop the BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger,” said Hayley Kianoff, manager of International Culinary Innovation at Wendy’s.

The new sandwich comes hot off the heels of the new Wendy’s breakfast menu, featuring items like their Breakfast Baconator and Breakfast Wraps.

You can try the Wendy’s BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger across Canada starting Monday, October 16, until November 13 at participating Wendy’s locations.

