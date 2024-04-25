Cheapest ticket for Wrexham's Vancouver visit is over $100

They’re not as expensive as Vancouver Canucks playoff tickets, but the prices aren’t not far off.

Ryan Reynolds and company are bringing Wrexham AFC to Vancouver this summer. The beloved Vancouver actor is a co-owner of the Welsh soccer club, as is American actor Rob McElhenney.

They’re set to play the Vancouver Whitecaps at BC Place on July 27.

“Last year, Rob got to bring Wrexham to Philly. This year it’s my turn,” said Reynolds. “I am so excited my hometown club the Whitecaps will get to square off against the Red Dragons. My official stance on the match will be a very friendly ‘neutral’ even if I will be screaming for a Paul Mullin hat trick.”

Fans might scream when they see the ticket prices.

Pre-sale tickets went on sale via Ticketmaster this morning, and they start at $104.85. The highest price is $303.05.

It was possible to see Lionel Messi play for cheaper when tickets went on sale earlier this year, albeit for upper bowl seats. Tickets for Wrexham’s visit are currently limited to the lower bowl.

Needless to say, ticket prices are much higher than a typical Whitecaps match, but if you’re looking for someone to blame, don’t look at them. The Whitecaps aren’t in charge of this event, and event promoters TEG Sport have set the prices.

Soccer fans might scoff at the prices, given this isn’t a Premier League club, or even a second-division team.

Wrexham plays in League One, the third tier of English football. Global interest around the team is related to their famous owners, as well as the popular FX docu-series Welcome to Wrexham.

In turn, interest in this match will extend beyond the Lower Mainland.

“This matchup with Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Wrexham AFC is an opportunity to transcend borders and bring soccer fans together for an unforgettable experience,” said BC Place general manager Chris May.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim, similarly, is also excited about the possibility of attracting people to the city.

“We’re thrilled to be welcoming home Ryan Reynolds along with his team Wrexham AFC!” said Sim. “The match at BC Place is a massive win for Vancouver’s local businesses and tourism sector.”