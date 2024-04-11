Whitecaps season tickets "sold out" as fans flock to BC Place

The Vancouver Whitecaps are a popular ticket in town these days.

The team is experiencing a massive boom in attendance. They’ve had an average of more than 25,000 fans across their first four matches at BC Place. Part of that is driven by a huge uptick in season ticket members.

The organization has sold more than 16,000 season memberships, which means the club is all sold out of season tickets. Fans who want to buy a package of tickets can still get the Partial Season Flex Pass which offers at least three games.

The Whitecaps had roughly 9,000 season ticket members last season, meaning their numbers have nearly doubled.

The team has already broken some franchise attendance records this season, including a new mark for most fans at a home opener with 29,624 earlier this year.

The big date on the calendar is still to come, as Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF will visit on May 25. The Whitecaps have already sold more than 50,000 tickets for the game, and it’s expected to easily set a new record for the largest attendance in team history.

The Whitecaps are rewarding the massive number of fans who show up to their games by playing a strong, exciting brand of soccer. The team ranks first in goals per game and sits atop the Western Conference table. It’s been a dream start to the season for the club.

Fans who want to make sure they don’t miss out next season can join the 2025 Whitecaps season membership waitlist on the team’s website.

The Whitecaps play their next game this Saturday against the LA Galaxy in a battle of the two best teams in the Western Conference. Kick-off is at 7:30 pm PT.