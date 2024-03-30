Canucks playoff tickets already in short supply on pre-sale

If you were hoping to get tickets for the Vancouver Canucks’ first playoff game in their pre-sale, you’ll want to act fast.

This will be the Canucks’ first time in the playoffs in five seasons, and with how quickly these tickets are selling, it is clear just how much anticipation there is amongst the fan base.

There are just 41 tickets that remain available in general seating, and an additional 19 up for grabs in the CLUB 500 section. All remaining tickets are in the lower bowl, as the upper has already sold out completely.

Those wanting to snag a ticket will have to pay a pretty penny to do so, as the cheapest tickets being sold right now are $630, which are single seats in sections 109 and 114. There are some single tickets in the lower sections that are currently priced at $1,052. The most expensive are the CLUB 500 seats, which are listed at $1,122.

While onsale to general public will begin tomorrow at 10:00 am PT, the early access tickets are available to anyone and can be found here.

The Canucks have nine games remaining on their regular season schedule, meaning there is still time for the standings to change before the playoffs begin. As of now, they sit first in the Pacific Division and second behind only the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference, meaning that if things got underway today, they would be playing the Nashville Predators. The Predators have been one of the NHL’s best teams as of late, as they had a 16-0-2 stretch that was just snapped on Thursday in an 8-4 loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

Though the Canucks have yet to officially clinch a playoff spot, they are extremely close to doing so. The most important thing for them to do right now is to ensure they are healthy heading into the playoffs. Elias Pettersson is currently a bit banged up, as he was absent from practice today and is status for tomorrow’s game versus the Anaheim Ducks is up in the air.