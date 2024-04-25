The Vancouver Whitecaps will face off against one of the world’s most famous soccer clubs.

Wrexham AFC, owned by two well-known Hollywood stars in co-chairmen Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, will be visiting the Whitecaps this summer, taking place July 27 at BC Place.

“Last year, Rob got to bring Wrexham to Philly. This year, it’s my turn,” the Vancouver native Reynolds said in a release. “I am so excited my hometown club the Whitecaps will get to square off against the Red Dragons. My official stance on the match will be a very friendly ‘neutral’ even if I will be screaming for a Paul Mullin hat trick.”

Whitecaps FC season members will receive an email with details on their priority pre-sale

window. Tickets for the general public will be available at noon PT on Ticketmaster here.

Reynolds and McElhenney bought the team in 2020, and have since led the Welsh club to two successive promotions through the English pyramid. Wrexham, who currently sit third in Football League Two, will be playing in the third-tier Football League One next year after securing promotion earlier this month.

“This is an exciting opportunity for our club, as we celebrate our 50th anniversary season, to

play a team as storied as Wrexham AFC,” said Whitecaps chief executive officer and sporting director Axel Schuster. “We’re delighted to be able to welcome our visitors from Wales, and welcome Ryan Reynolds back home to Vancouver. We look forward to seeing everyone at BC Place for this first-time-ever matchup.”

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim added that he’s “thrilled” for the match.

“The match at BC Place is a massive win for Vancouver’s local businesses and tourism sector and will inspire the next generation of players and fans,” said Sim. “No matter who takes home the win, it’s bound to be an exciting game and an amazing chance to showcase Vancouver’s top-notch sports venues to the world.”

Wrexham will also play two other friendly matches in North America, facing AFC

Bournemouth on July 20 at Harder Stadium in Santa Barbara, California, and Chelsea FC on July 24 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.