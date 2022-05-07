You can watch $2.99 movies at Canadian Cineplex theatres this spring

Flick fans across Canada are in luck this spring because Cineplex is bringing back its $2.99 movies on Saturday mornings in May.

“It’s a fun and affordable way to enjoy time with your family and friends,” Cineplex said in a statement online about the cheap matinee movies.

Screenings start at 11 am on Saturdays, and this time, there are tons of cute, all-ages movies you can watch. Here’s a look at the full schedule:

Saturday, May 7 – Paw Patrol: The Movie

Saturday, May 14 – Despicable Me

Saturday, May 21 – Sing 2

Saturday, May 28 – Despicable Me 2

Everyone loves a good, cheap movie, especially one that’s fun for the whole family.

Little ones can sit back and enjoy affordable entertainment while their parents take it easy knowing they didn’t need to break the bank to have an exciting weekend.

The $2.99 entry cost doesn’t include tax, so bring some extra cash to cover fees and snacks.

Want to buy tickets or learn more about the available screenings? Check out Cineplex Canada’s website.