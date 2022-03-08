Looking for budget-friendly entertainment options? Cineplex is featuring select movie screenings for $2.99 this month at several of its Vancouver locations.

Cineplex Family Favourites will run every Saturday at 11 am throughout March, and offers the chance to enjoy a good flick at a great price. In this case, your popcorn will cost more than the movie ticket!

First up is Ghostbusters: Afterlife on March 12, followed by Tom & Jerry: The Movie on March 19, and Arctic Dogs on March 26.

Plus, the Cineplex website says to “check back for film and date announcements,” so it sounds as if more affordable movies could be coming our way.

Cineplex Vancouver locations offering the Family Favourites deal vary by date, so be sure to check the listing of the movie you want to see for more details. Participating locations include the following:

Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis (4700 Kingsway Avenue, Burnaby)

Cineplex Cinemas Strawberry Hill (12161 72 Avenue, Surrey)

Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas (88 West Pender Street, Vancouver)

SilverCity Riverport Cinemas (14211 Entertainment Way, Richmond)

Cineplex Cinemas Park Royal (3000 Park Royal Street, West Vancouver)

Cineplex Cinemas Abbotsford (3122 Mount Lehman Road, Unit J200, Abbotsford)

Galaxy Cinemas Chilliwack (8249 Eagle Landing Parkway, Chilliwack)



The $2.99 tickets are available online now, so snag yours ASAP and make a movie date with your family, friends, that special someone, or even just go alone – you’re sure to be in good company!

When: March 12, 19, and 26, 2022

Time: 11 am

Where: Varies by date

Tickets: $2.99; available online