A bunch of exciting new movies are coming to Netflix Canada this summer

Movie lovers, rejoice — heaps of new films are coming to Netflix Canada this sunny season, and the lineup looks fantastic.

From crime thrillers to romance, horror, drama, and sci-fi, there’s something for everyone in Netflix Canada’s diverse movie genres.

Here are all the movies you can expect to watch on Netflix Canada this summer:

Along For The Ride — May 6

Genre: Romance

Netflix description: The summer before college Auden meets the mysterious Eli, a fellow insomniac. While the seaside town of Colby sleeps, the two embark on a nightly quest to help Auden experience the fun, carefree teen life she never knew she wanted.

Watch the trailer here.

The Takedown — May 6

Genre: Comedy

Netflix description: Ousmane Diakité (Omar Sy) and François Monge (Laurent Lafitte) are two cops with very different styles, backgrounds and careers. Many years ago, they worked together, but life took them apart. The unlikely pair is reunited once again for a new investigation that takes them all the way up to the French Alps. What seemed to be a simple drug deal turns out to be a high-scale criminal case wrapped in danger and unexpected comedy.

Watch the trailer here.

Thar — May 6

Genre: Thriller/Horror

Netflix description: Siddharth, an antique dealer scouts old, abandoned forts in a remote Rajasthan village. The region has recently been rocked by a series of violent killings. As the local cop Surekha Singh investigates these killings, he crosses paths with Siddharth and soon realizes that the ruggedly handsome antique dealer is not who he seems and that his intentions may be far more devious.

Watch the trailer here.

Operation Mincemeat — May 11

Genre: Drama

Netflix description: Hoping to change the course of World War II and save tens of thousands of lives, two intelligence officers plot to break Hitler’s deadly grip on Europe by recruiting the most unlikely of secret agents: a dead man. A true and extraordinary story.

Watch the trailer here.

Senior Year — May 13

Genre: Comedy

Netflix description: After a cheerleader falls off a pyramid and into a 20-year coma, she wakes up as a 37-year-old woman, ready to return to high school, regain her status, and claim the prom queen crown that eluded her.

Watch the trailer here.

A Perfect Pairing — May 19

Genre: Romance

Netflix description: To land a major client, a hard-driving LA wine-company exec (Victoria Justice) travels to an Australian sheep station, where she ends up working as a ranch hand and sparking with a rugged local (Adam Demos).

Watch the trailer here.

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar — May 19

Genre: Crime documentary

Netflix description: This documentary film examines the murder of photojournalist José Luis Cabezas, a crime that shook Argentina and exposed a political and financial conspiracy.

Watch the trailer here.

Interceptor — June 3

Genre: Action

Netflix description: One Army captain must use her years of tactical training and military expertise when a simultaneous coordinated attack threatens the remote missile interceptor station she is in command of.

Trailer unavailable.

Hustle — June 8

Genre: Drama

Netflix description: After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down on his luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team’s approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.

Watch the teaser here.

Halftime — June 14

Genre: Documentary

Netflix description: Halftime offers an intimate peek behind the curtain, revealing the grit and determination that makes Jennifer Lopez the icon she is. The documentary focuses on Lopez as she embraces the second half of her career and continues to inspire with her perseverance, creative brilliance and cultural contributions, set against the backdrop of her groundbreaking Super Bowl performance.

Trailer unavailable.

The Wrath of God — June 15

Genre: Thriller

Netflix description: A string of mysterious deaths in Luciana’s family begins to close in on her and her sister Valentina. While Luciana’s boss, an enigmatic writer, is there for her, he may also have something to hide. In a race against time to find the truth, Luciana finds herself at a crossroads between reason and death.

Trailer unavailable.

Spiderhead — June 17

Genre: Thriller

Netflix description: In a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by brilliant visionary Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth), inmates wear a surgically attached device that administers dosages of mind-altering drugs in exchange for commuted sentences. There are no bars, no cells, or orange jumpsuits. In Spiderhead, incarcerated volunteers are free to be themselves. Until they’re not. At times, they’re a better version. Need to lighten up? There’s a drug for that. At a loss for words? There’s a drug for that, too. But when two subjects, Jeff (Miles Teller) and Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett), form a connection, their path to redemption takes a twistier turn as Abnesti’s experiments start to push the limits of free will altogether.

Trailer unavailable.

Civil — June 19

Genre: Biopic documentary

Netflix description: Civil, directed by award-winning filmmaker Nadia Hallgren, is an intimate vérité look at the life of maverick civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

Trailer unavailable.

Love & Gelato — June 22

Genre: Romance

Netflix description: Lina, an American high school graduate, would rather spend her summer preparing for her semester at MIT than fly to Rome to fulfill her mother’s last wish. Once abroad, however, she is caught in a whirlwind of new experiences — searching for her long-lost father, learning how to make gelato and maybe… falling in love?

Trailer unavailable.

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between — July 6

Genre: Romance

Netflix description: After making a pact to break up before college, Clare and Aidan retrace the steps of their relationship on one last epic date, revisiting familiar and unexpected places as they question: stay together or say goodbye forever?

Trailer unavailable.

The Sea Beast — July 8

Genre: Animated

Netflix description: In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes — and none were more beloved than the great Jacob Holland. But when young Maisie Brumble stows away on his fabled ship, he’s saddled with an unexpected ally. Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history. From Academy Award-winning filmmaker Chris Williams (Moana, Big Hero 6, Bolt), The Sea Beast takes us to where the map ends, and the true adventure begins.

Watch the teaser here.

Dangerous Liaisons — July 8

Genre: Romance

Netflix description: Célène, at 17, is idealistic. She believes in absolute love and is more interested in reading than in social networks. She is getting ready to live apart from her fiancé, Pierre, and leave Paris for Biarritz. Quickly, she has to face the evil elite of her new school, ruled over by the former big-screen star and Instagram queen Vanessa and the celebrity surfer Tristan, who’s both dangerous and seductive. Célène falls in love with him but doesn’t suspect that she is at the centre of a cruel bet between Tristan and Vanessa. Just how far will they go?

Trailer unavailable.

Persuasion — July 15

Genre: Romance

Netflix description: Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is a non-conforming woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth—the dashing one she let get away—crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances. Adapted from the Jane Austen novel.

Trailer unavailable.

The Gray Man — July 22

Genre: Romance

Netflix description: When the CIA’s most skilled operative — whose true identity is known to none — accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets, a psychopathic former colleague puts a bounty on his head, setting off a global manhunt by international assassins.

Trailer unavailable.

Purple Hearts — July 29

Genre: Romance/drama

Netflix description: Despite their many differences, struggling singer-songwriter Cassie (Sofia Carson) and Luke (Nicholas Galitzine), a marine with a troubled past, agree to marriage solely for the military benefits. When tragedy strikes, the line between what’s real and what’s pretending begins to blur in this romantic drama.

Trailer unavailable.

Rise of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie — August 5

Genre: Action/animated

Netflix description: In Nickelodeon’s Rise of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie, the Ninja Turtles are faced with their greatest challenge yet when a mysterious stranger arrives from the future with a dire warning. Leo is forced to rise and lead his brothers, Raph, Donnie, and Mikey, in a fight to save the world from a terrifying alien species…the Krang!

13: The Musical — August 12

Genre: Musical

Netflix description: After his parents’ divorce, Evan Goldman (Eli Golden) moves from NYC to small-town Indiana. As his 13th birthday nears, he must master the complex social circles of his new school and win friends by turning his Bar Mitzvah into the coolest party ever.



Trailer unavailable.

Day Shift — August 12

Genre: Sci-Fi

Netflix description: Jamie Foxx stars as a hard working blue collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters.

Trailer unavailable.

Me Time — August 26

Genre: Comedy

Netflix description: When a stay-at-home dad finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.

Trailer unavailable.

Love in The Villa — September 1

Genre: Romance

Netflix description: A young woman (Kat Graham) takes a trip to romantic Verona, Italy, after a breakup, only to find that the villa she reserved was double-booked, and she’ll have to share her vacation with a cynical and very good-looking British man (Tom Hopper).

Drifting Home — September 16

Genre: Animated/Adventure

Netflix description: Kosuke and Natsume have been friends since childhood, but as time goes on, the relationship between the two sixth graders seems strained as they keep avoiding one another. One day during their summer vacation, they go to a housing complex that is scheduled to be demolished. Having grown up there, the place holds a lot of memories. While playing, they suddenly get caught up in a mysterious phenomenon, and when they regain consciousness, they see an entire ocean before them as the housing complex has drifted into a mysterious sea along with Kosuke and Natsume with it. Will they be able to return to their previous world? A summer farewell journey begins.

Watch the trailer here.

More films to expect on Netflix Canada this season

There’s a bigger lineup of movies, but not every film’s Netflix Canada release date has been decided or revealed. Rest assured, they are coming to the streaming platform.

Here are some more flicks you can enjoy soon:

Beauty

Genre: Romance

Netflix description: A gifted young Black woman struggles to maintain her voice and identity after she’s offered a lucrative recording contract.

Buba: Once Upon A Crime

Genre: Romance/crime

Netflix description: Buba (real name Jakob Otto) has a problem: whenever things are going too well, something terrible happens. Since the tragic loss of his parents in an accident, Jakob firmly believes that he has to carefully offset any good feeling in his life. Together with his brother Dante, he has developed a system to make his everyday life as unpleasant as possible. For more than 30 years, this system has worked pretty well, but then something totally unforeseeable happens: this small-town criminal falls in love. And as Jakob’s feelings grow, his balance becomes more difficult…

Carter

Genre: Action

Netflix description: Agent Carter, who suffers memory loss, is thrown into an explosive mission filled with inexplicable mysteries. Orchestrated by renowned action film director Jung Byung-gil and star cast Joo Won, Carter presents an action-packed experience.

Don’t Blame Karma!

Genre: Romance

Netflix description: Sara is a frustrated fashion designer who blames karma for her bad luck. Fate will put her face to face with her sister, Lucy, who enjoys very different luck, and in a series of events and reunions that will lead her to make a radical decision.

Fenced In

Genre: Comedy

Netflix description: Walter is stressed and collapses. By medical advice, he abandons the urban rhythm and seeks peace in a small town surrounded by nature. But his plans for peace and tranquility won’t last long in this new neighbourhood, where Toninho da Vila, a drum master, is rehearsing with his samba school for the next carnival.

For Jojo

Genre: Romance

Netflix description: Best friends Paula and Jojo enjoy the single life in Berlin, but when Jojo falls head over heels in love with a man from their former hometown, Paula does everything she can to keep her best friend from the supposedly biggest mistake of her life: getting married.

The Man from Toronto

Genre: Comedy

Netflix description: A case of mistaken identity arises after a screw-up sales consultant and the world’s deadliest assassin — known only as The Man from Toronto — run into each other at a holiday rental.

Seoul Vibe

Genre: Action

Netflix description: Action blockbuster Seoul Vibe narrates a talented crew of baby drivers – known as the Sangedong Supreme team. With the world’s eyes trained to the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games, the illegal transactions of capital (funds) is a significant issue. A special operation driven by the Sangedong Supreme team starts to unravel the corruption behind the slush funds.

Togo

Genre: Action/Crime

Netflix description: Petty drug dealers are taking over the streets of Montevideo and extorting the guys who look after parked cars for a living… But one of them, Togo, will resist until the very end to protect his territory and his neighbours from violence.

Wedding Season

Genre: Romance

Netflix description: Pressured by their parents to find spouses, Asha (Pallavi Sharda) and Ravi (Suraj Sharma) pretend to date in order to survive a summer of weddings— but find themselves falling for each other as they struggle to balance who they are with who their parents want them to be.

Pipa

Genre: Crime/Thriller

Netflix description: Pipa is the final installment of the film trilogy on the character Manuela “Pipa” Pelari (Luisana Lopilato), following the films La Corazonada (Intuition) and Pérdida.

I Came By

Genre: Thriller

Netflix description: A rebellious young graffiti artist (George MacKay) targets the homes of London’s wealthy elite. When he discovers a dark secret about a prestigious judge (Hugh Bonneville), it leads him on a shocking journey endangering himself and those closest to him.

Looks like it’s going to be a heck of a movie-filled summer on Netflix Canada! Are you ready to tune in?