11 movies and TV shows filming in Vancouver this May

Hello May!

Spring has officially sprung in Vancouver and that means the warmer weather is on the horizon, and fresh blooms are popping up all over the city — and it seems a few stars may be, too. From brand new movies on location to your favourite series returning for another season, these cast and crew are hard at work to bring you some binge-worthy creations that you don’t want to miss!

Here is everything you need to know about what’s filming in Vancouver this May.

Creepshow – Season 4

Creepshow will start filming in the city at the end of May and production is expected to continue into August. The horror series brings comic book stories to life and is a continuation of the 1982 Creepshow movie, with every episode telling a different spooky story with different characters.

Creepshow has a long list of famous cast members in previous seasons like David Arquette, Ali Larter, Kid Cudi, Justin Long, Anna Camp, Breckin Meyer, and James Remar, among many others. Who knows what stars may be in season four — so keep your eyes peeled around town!

Kill the Orange-Faced Bear – Season 1

Kill the Orange-Faced Bear begins filming this May for its first season. Starring New Girl’s Damon Wayans Jr. in the lead role, the new series is about a man who is grieving the loss of his girlfriend after she was eaten by a bear on a camping trip. But don’t get all sad just yet as there’s a twist — Kill the Orange-Faced Bear is a comedy series, and comedian and actress Sarah Silverman will (of course) be the voice of Brenda the bear.

Cruel Summer – Season 2

Cruel Summer is filming in the Metro Vancouver area this May for its second season. The series is set in the ’90s in Texas and tells the story of two young girls — popular girl Kate, who mysteriously goes missing, and social outcast Jeanette, who suddenly takes her place at school.

Previously, the series was filmed in Dallas, Texas, but production moved to Richmond for season two. Cruel Summer will be filming in the city until sometime in August.

The Nanny – Season 1

A new mystery series The Nanny will set up shop in the Metro Vancouver area this Spring. Filming for the new series begins in May and will continue into the summer months. Starring Kelly Bishop and Andrea Londo, the series will follow Elena, a live-in nanny who moves in with a wealthy widower and his son and starts to uncover all kinds of secrets.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is filming in the Vancouver area through June. Being called the prequel to the classic musical Grease, the 10-episode musical series will be set four years before the original. From the pink ladies to Van Tech being transformed into Rydell High, the new series will give you all those nostalgic Grease vibes you’ve been missing!

Superman & Lois – Season 2

Superman & Lois has been filming in the Metro Vancouver area since September and production will continue into May for its second season. The new superhero drama series follows the popular DC Comics characters — the one and only Superman and Lois Lane.

Blockbuster – Season 1

Another blast from the past, Netflix’s Blockbuster will wrap up filming in the city this May. The series has been on location in Vancouver since February. The new comedy series will be set in the last standing Blockbuster store in the US and stars none other than actor and comedian Randall Park.

Riverdale – Season 6

Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead — the gang’s all here! Riverdale is on location in Metro Vancouver for another season of the binge-worthy Netflix show. Based on the popular Archie comics, Riverdale will be filming in the area until June for its sixth season.

Chesapeake Shores – Season 6

Hallmark’s Chesapeake Shores is in Vancouver this month to film for its sixth season. The series follows single mother Abby O’Brien, a divorced career woman from NYC who abruptly moves back to her small hometown. Starring as Abby is BC native Meghan Ory. Unfortunately, Jesse Metcalfe who played Abby’s high school sweetheart, Trace Riley, will not be returning for season six.

Snowpiercer – Season 4

Back again for its fourth season, Snowpiercer will be filming in Vancouver through to August. The drama series is based on the French graphic novel Le Transperceneige. It tells the story of the last survivors left on Earth, who board a train called “The Snowpiercer” that travels around the world that is now frozen. Snowpiercer stars Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs.

The Night Agent – Season 1

Another Netflix series on location in Vancouver is The Night Agent. The political drama series is filming in the city this May, with production expected to wrap by June. Starring Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan in the lead roles, The Night Agent is based on the best-selling 2019 novel by Matthew Quirk.